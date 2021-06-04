fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.45
324.55
+ 1.65%
DIA
+ 0.95
345.07
+ 0.27%
SPY
+ 2.92
415.85
+ 0.7%
TLT
+ 1.38
136.63
+ 1%
GLD
+ 1.93
173.34
+ 1.1%

Why BioNTech Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 4, 2021 10:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $227.31 Friday morning amid continued vaccine optimism. The company's COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer was approved for 12 to 15-year-olds in the UK.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators.

BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine) is its first commercialized product.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up WIth BioNTech Stock And CureVac Stock Today?

BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares were trading higher by 8.27% at $198.80 in Monday’s premarket session after the company announced a Chinese joint venture to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Kroger, Netflix, Pfizer And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many of investors' favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included a couple of FAANG stocks and a company that just took a big hit. read more

Bill And Melinda Gates' Divorce News A Bull Case For GameStop? What You Need To Know

A post by a member of the Reddit investor forum r/GME in March that speculated billionaires were increasing their short positions in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) ahead of their impending divorces is now seen as a bull case for the videogame retailer’s value. read more

Stock Wars: AstraZeneca Vs. Pfizer

Benzinga’s Stock Wars series matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of letting readers decide which company is the better investment. read more