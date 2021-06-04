Why BioNTech Stock Is Moving Today

BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $227.31 Friday morning amid continued vaccine optimism. The company's COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer was approved for 12 to 15-year-olds in the UK.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators.

BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine) is its first commercialized product.