Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Wells Fargo, Workhorse Or AMC?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Wells Fargo, Workhorse and AMC.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares are trading higher by 1.2% at $47.03 after B of A Securities analyst Erika Najarian upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $60 price target.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower by 4.1% at $14.16 after Cowen & Co. analyst Jeffrey Osborne downgraded the EV maker from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $13 price target.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 7.4% at $47.55 after Wedbush maintained a Neutral rating and raised their price target from $6.50 to $7.50.

Wedbush says 'We are increasingly optimistic about the exhibition industry as we enter a post-pandemic environment, and early signs of pent-up demand bode well for the upcoming summer and holiday periods."

Wedbush added AMC, with its recent capital infusion, "can more rapidly reduce its debt and return to its prior growth strategy of upgrading its European circuit and expanding screens in the Middle East."