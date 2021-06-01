fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
335.04
-0.33%
DIA
+ 0.29
345.35
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.37
420.41
-0.09%
TLT
-0.23
138.67
-0.17%
GLD
-0.45
178.83
-0.25%

Is Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II In Store For A Further Drop? Technical Levels To Watch

byTyler Bundy
June 1, 2021 5:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II In Store For A Further Drop? Technical Levels To Watch

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) shares lost ground Tuesday.

The special purpose acquisition company is set to take the trading card company Topps public. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. stock lost 15.16% Tuesday, closing at $11.58. 

Mudrick Capital Acquistion Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company owned by Mudrick Capital, which on Tuesday was issued 8.5 million shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock for a total of $230.5 million.

mudsdaily6-1-21.png

MUDS Daily Chart Analysis

  • Mudrick Capital shares look to be forming what technical traders may call a head-and-shoulders pattern.
  • The stock crossed below the 50-day moving average (green) Tuesday and trades above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock may be turning bearish.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as resistance, and the stock may find support near the 200-day moving average in the future.

Key MUDS Levels To Watch

  • The head-and-shoulders pattern occurs when a stock pulls back steeply and buyers are unable to push the price to new highs.
  • This bearish reversal pattern will push the price lower until the stock finds support, typically near an area where the stock previously found support.
  • The $12 level is an area where the stock has found buyers; shares may fall until the price reaches this area and either bounces or breaks below the support.

What’s Next For MUDS? 

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock find some support and start turning around. If the stock can find some support near $12, it may be able to bounce back and avoid the drop that typically comes after a head-and-shoulders pattern.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock continue trading downward. The head and shoulders pattern looks to have pushed the price past the $12 level. If the price is able to hold below this level, the stock is likely to see another stronger drop.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Financing Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

BlackBerry Shorts Could Get Burned If History Repeats

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is set to print its first-quarter 2021 earnings later on June 23 and traders may be looking to run the price of its stock up into the event. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In AMC, Nio Or Boeing?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here's the latest news and updates for AMC, Nio and Boeing. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In BlackBerry, Plug Power Or Vertex Energy?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Apple, Coinbase, CVS, Ford And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the last week. The week's bullish calls included a Detroit automaker and gold and oil stocks. The iPhone maker, EV leader and a stock popular with retail traders were among the bearish calls. read more