3 Penny Stocks For The Gold Rally

byMark Putrino
June 1, 2021 10:24 am
As inflation increases, the price of gold is soaring. Since March the price per ounce has moved from $1,685 to $1,910.

If gold keeps moving higher, there’s a good chance certain gold stocks begin to break out and follow along.

See Also: Best Penny Stocks

gold_2.png

These could include IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG), and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX).

IAG is testing resistance around the $3.60 level. This level was also resistance in February.

iag_1.png

GLDG may have broken the resistance at the $1.75 level. This could set the stage for another move higher.

gldg.png

MUX has reached the $1.50 level for the third time in the past year. If gold keeps moving higher, there’s a good chance MUX breaks this resistance and moves higher as well.

mux.png

