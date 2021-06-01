fbpx
QQQ
-0.79
334.72
-0.24%
DIA
+ 0.75
344.89
+ 0.22%
SPY
-0.06
420.10
-0.01%
TLT
-0.38
138.82
-0.27%
GLD
-0.13
178.51
-0.07%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In BlackBerry, Plug Power Or Vertex Energy?

byHenry Khederian
June 1, 2021 9:30 am
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In BlackBerry, Plug Power Or Vertex Energy?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's the latest news and updates for BlackBerry, Plug Power and Vertex Energy.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares are trading higher by 11% in Tuesday's premarket session after data from Swaggy Stocks revealed BlackBerry is the second-most mentioned stock on WallStreetBets. As of publication time, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is the third-most mentioned stock on the popular subreddit and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) the first.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher by 1.7% on continued momentum after Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Friday and raised the price target from $35 to $36.

Also on Friday, BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage on Plug Power with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are trading higher by 22% after the company announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.

