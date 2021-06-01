fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
333.93
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.05
345.59
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.15
419.89
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.44
+ 0%
GLD
-0.08
178.46
-0.04%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In AMC, Nio Or Boeing?

byHenry Khederian
June 1, 2021 8:41 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's the latest news and updates for AMC, Nio and Boeing.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) are trading sharply higher by 16.96% at $30.55 in Tuesday's premarket session following an announcement that Mudrick Capital agreed to purchase 8.5 million shares of the world's largest theater chain. 

A total of $230.5 million in cash was raised from the sale, with the equity being raised at a price of approximately $27.12 per share.

AMC says the proceeds will be used primarily for acquisition opportunities and investments in existing AMC theatres aimed at growing AMC revenues, as well as for deleveraging purposes.

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher by 3.73% at $40.06. Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung upgraded the Chinese EV maker from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $57.60 to $58.30.

See Also: Nio Vs. XPeng: How Chinese EV Duo's May Deliveries Stack Up

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading higher by 2% at $251.95. Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr upgraded the aerospace company from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $240 to $290.

