This ETF Has A 9% Dividend Yield

Interest rates have been rising, but they are still low from a historical viewpoint. Investors seeking income haven’t had many options.

The Global X MLP ETF (NYSE:MLPA) may be worth considering for these investors. It currently has a yield that is above 9%.

See Also: How to Buy ETFs And What To Consider

MLPA is designed to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Master Limited Partnership Infrastructure Index. MLPs are required to distribute all of their available cash to investors. This is why the yield is so high.

The ETF trades around $37.23 at publication time.