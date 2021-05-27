fbpx
Why Boeing Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
May 27, 2021 12:30 pm
Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $248.28 Thursday afternoon amid overall market strength. The company earlier agreed to pay a $17 million fine for production lapses related to the 737.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards. Boeing's defense, space & security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry.

