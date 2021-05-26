fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
332.97
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.03
343.15
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.09
418.15
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.46
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
177.97
-0.01%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Zscaler Or Pinduoduo?

byHenry Khederian
May 26, 2021 7:36 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Zscaler and Pinduoduo.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares are trading higher by 11% at $191.68 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. ZScaler also raised FY21 guidance.

Following the earnings results, Needham maintains Zscaler with a Strong Buy and raises the price target from $240 to $245.

BMO Capital upgrades Zscaler from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $202 to $225.

Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) shares are trading higher by 3% at $134.70 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Pinduoduo reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 42 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.38 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.

