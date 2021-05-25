fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.27
331.24
+ 0.38%
DIA
+ 1.03
342.93
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 1.20
417.97
+ 0.29%
TLT
+ 0.49
137.70
+ 0.35%
GLD
-0.30
176.65
-0.17%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Facebook Or Moderna?

byHenry Khederian
May 25, 2021 9:39 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Tesla, Facebook and Moderna Tuesday morning.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by 0.6% at $610 after Reuters reported Tesla has confirmed it has established a data center in China to store car data locally. According to the report, Tesla says data generated by all cars sold in China will be stored locally.

HSBC analyst Nicolas Cote'Colisson maintains Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) with a Reduce and raises the price target from $220 to $275.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 2.8% at $168.77 after the company announced that the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint.

