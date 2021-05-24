Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Palantir Or Nio?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news and updates for Tesla, Palantir and Nio and Monday morning.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with an Equal-Weight rating and $590 price target.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) confirmed via press release Monday morning it will support the United States Space Force and United States Air Force by providing its software to critical missions of the Department of the Air Force, Space and Missile Systems Center's Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise and NORAD-NORTHCOM.

Palantir says this is a firm-fixed-price award totaling $32.5 million.

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) announced Monday that it has entered into manufacturing agreements with Jianghuai and Jianglai regarding the joint manufacturing of Nio vehicles and related fee arrangements.

Jianghuai is a major state-owned automobile manufacturer in China that currently manufactures the Nio vehicles in delivery, including the ES8, ES6 and EC6.

Nio says Jianghuai will expand its annual production capacity to 240,000 units in order to meet the growing demand for Nio vehicles.