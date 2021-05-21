fbpx
QQQ
-1.20
330.03
-0.36%
DIA
+ 0.65
340.87
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 0.30
414.99
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.17
137.07
+ 0.12%
GLD
+ 0.01
175.95
+ 0.01%

Here's Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
May 21, 2021 2:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher amid optimism surrounding the company's F-150 Lightning vehicle. CEO Jim Farley earlier indicated the company has seen over 44,500 reservations in less than 48 hours.

See Also: Ford Unveils F-150 Lightning Priced Starting $40,000, Elon Musk Congratulates Company On 'Embracing An Electric Future'

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively.

Ford's stock traded higher by 7.7% to $13.46 at publication time.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, GM Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: MindMed, Ford, Generac, Microchip And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. Here are this week's pitches. read more

Why Cramer Thinks Ford Will Emerge As Underdog To Outperform Recovery Favorites

Jim Cramer backed Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Thursday even as the automaker’s shares fell over 9% in regular trading hours, CNBC reported. read more