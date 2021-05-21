fbpx
Thinking About Buying Stock In Yalla Group, Oatly Or Asana?

byHenry Khederian
May 21, 2021 8:53 am
Yalla Group Ltd – ADR (NYSE:YALA) shares are trading higher by 11.2% at $17.75 in Friday's pre-market session after the company announced a $150 million buyback of its common stock.

Yalla operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform mainly in the Middle East and North Africa region. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. It also provides enhanced experiences for individual users by sales of virtual items and provision of upgrade services on the platform.

Oatly Group – ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares are trading higher by 7.1% at $21.64 in Friday's premarket session on continued momentum following the company's public debut Thursday morning.

Oatly is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, among others. It caters to several markets including Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America, Finland.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) shares are trading higher after Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $40 per share.

Asana provides a software platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. Asana helps plan marketing campaigns, streamlines processes, manages sales and manage product launches.

