fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.44
316.15
+ 2%
DIA
+ 2.34
337.10
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 4.56
406.30
+ 1.11%

What's Up With Activision, Netflix And Snap Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 20, 2021 1:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Up With Activision, Netflix And Snap Stock Today?

Shares of gaming, streaming and social media companies including Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) are trading higher Thursday amid a rebound in the broader tech sector. The sector has been volatile amid concerns over inflation and yields, which have weighed on growth names, as well as a rotation out of COVID plays.

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of the largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers.

Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on-demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs and consumer electronic devices.

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: PureCycle, Uber, Yeti, Paysafe, IBM And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. Here are this week's pitches. read more

Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Is Betting On These 3 US Video-Game Stocks

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested more than $3 billion in shares of video-game companies, according to 13F filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  read more

6 Video Games Stocks To Watch In 2021

The video game industry saw major developments in 2020 with the release of new consoles from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE). read more

Hit The GaaS With This Gaming ETF

Thanks to the cloud computing boom, information technology departments and investors alike are getting acquainted with acronyms ending in “aaS,” be it software as a service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and more. read more