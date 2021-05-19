Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, GM Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Ford, GM and Apple.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading lower by 0.2% at $12.08 in Wednesday's pre-market session after Tudor Pickering analyst Jeoffrey Lambujon initiates coverage with a Buy rating and announces a price target of $17.

Ford was Monday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. The strong momentum that Ford had to end 2020 carried over into this year. After ending 2020 at $8.79, the issue bolted to $13.62 in March and reversed course. From a long-term perspective, that is unusual price action.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are trading lower by 1.27% at $55.18 after Tudor Pickering analyst Matthew Portillo initiates coverage with a Buy rating and announces a price target of $76.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $123.11 after Barclays analyst Tim Long maintains Apple with an Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $138 to $134.