Where Is There Support For These Blue-Chip Tech Stocks?

byMark Putrino
May 19, 2021 7:45 am
Where Is There Support For These Blue-Chip Tech Stocks?

It started on April 29.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported better than expected earnings, but the stock sold off. It has been trending lower since and other big tech stocks have followed along. The sell-offs for some may be ready to end, at least temporarily.

Apple's stock may find support around the $120 level. It was support in March, and sometimes support levels can remain intact for a long time.

aapl_8.png

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may find support around $2,120. Levels that had previously been resistance can become support levels. That could happen here.

googl.png

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) recently found support at the $298 level. There’s a good chance that it happens again.

fb_4.png

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Tech Trading Ideas

