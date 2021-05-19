Where Is There Support For These Blue-Chip Tech Stocks?

It started on April 29.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported better than expected earnings, but the stock sold off. It has been trending lower since and other big tech stocks have followed along. The sell-offs for some may be ready to end, at least temporarily.

Apple's stock may find support around the $120 level. It was support in March, and sometimes support levels can remain intact for a long time.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may find support around $2,120. Levels that had previously been resistance can become support levels. That could happen here.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) recently found support at the $298 level. There’s a good chance that it happens again.