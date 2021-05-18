fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.53
322.88
+ 0.47%
DIA
-0.78
344.43
-0.23%
SPY
-0.19
415.71
-0.05%
TLT
-0.42
137.21
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.06
174.64
+ 0.04%

These Alibaba Options Traders See Upside Ahead

byMelanie Schaffer
May 18, 2021 11:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Alibaba Options Traders See Upside Ahead

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:BABA) announced on Monday it will back Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp. and has invested $400 million in its consumer retail arm.

Alibaba has been in desperate need of positive news after finding itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese government’s plans to enforce curbs on the e-commerce giant. Alibaba’s stock is trading down 32% from its all-time high of $319.32 it made on Oct. 27, 2020, and on May 14 began to reverse upwards.

A number of options traders believe the bottom is in for Alibaba’s stock and bet over $1.5 million the stock will trade higher.

See Also: How to Buy Alibaba Stock

The Alibaba Option Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro:

  • At 9:30 a.m., Tuesday a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 1800 Alibaba options with a strike price of $245 expiring on June 18. The trade represented a $127,800 bullish bet for which the trader paid 71 cents per option contract.
  • At 9:32 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 626 Alibaba options with a strike price of $215 expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $110,176 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.76 per option contract.
  • At 9:32 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 566 Alibaba options with a strike price of $215 expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $98,412 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.77 per option contract.
  • At 9:49 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 738 Alibaba options with a strike price of $240 expiring on June 18. The trade represented a $78,966 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.07 per option contract.
  • At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 200 Alibaba options with a strike price of $215 expiring on Jan. 21. The trade represented a $485,000 bullish bet for which the trader paid $24.25 per option contract.
  • At 10:00 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 365 Alibaba options with a strike price of $210 expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $171,550 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.70 per option contract.
  • At 10:24 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, above the ask, of 200 Alibaba options with a strike price of $215 expiring on July 2. The trade represented a $176,800 bullish bet for which the trader paid $8.84 per option contract.
  • At 10:30 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 204 Alibaba options with a strike price of $200 expiring on Jan. 21. The trade represented a $130,560 bullish bet for which the trader paid $6.40 per option contract.
  • At 10:33 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, at the ask, of 230 Alibaba options with a strike price of $210 expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $120,750 bullish bet for which the trader paid $5.25 per option contract.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

BABA Price Action: Shares of Alibaba were trading up 1% to $213.51 at publication time.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

Alibaba Crosses A Critical Support Level: Is This The Last Straw?

Alibaba Group Holding LTD. (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company released worse-than-expected earnings. Although EPS saw a year-over-year rise of 21.5% at $1.58, this missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.78. read more

Why Jumia Could Be Worth More In Sum Of Parts Valuation

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) went on quite the ride Tuesday after reporting first-quarter financial results. read more

Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of These 3 Chinese Alibaba Rivals

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has recently been heavily buying into three Chinese stocks that are rival to Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) in the e-commerce and online groceries space. read more