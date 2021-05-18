fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.85
322.56
+ 0.57%
DIA
-0.54
344.19
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.14
415.38
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.44
137.23
-0.32%
GLD
+ 0.18
174.52
+ 0.1%

What's Up With Ideanomics Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 18, 2021 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares are trading lower by 7.29% at $2.67 Tuesday morning despite the company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. Ideanomics reported quarterly sales of $32.71 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.1 million.

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Blackberry, Spotify And Ideanomics Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.  read more

What's Going On With Dogecoin, Bitcoin, IDEX Stock And UAL Stock?

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ran up nearly 80% in a 24-hour period and is trading above the psychologically important 10-cent mark. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) read more