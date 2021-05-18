fbpx
2 Meme Stocks Test Resistance For A Larger Move

May 18, 2021 11:01 am
Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) and Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) skyrocketed in January and February after gaining the attention of the WallStreetBets community.

Now known as meme stocks, along with GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and dozens of others, Express and Tyme fell into long periods of consolidation after soaring 1,078% and 202%, respectively. A number of meme stocks look to have found new bottom recently and on Monday, Express and Tyme made a move north.

The Express Chart: On Jan. 27, Express reached a high of $13.97 — the highest the stock had traded at since November 2016. After reaching its new high Express sold off and plummeted almost 85% and has since traded in a range between $2.17 and $6.34. Since March 9, Express has held support at the $2.85 level, which appears to be its new bottom, and on Monday an uptick in bullish volume helped the stock rise up into its next resistance level at $3.82.

Last Thursday, Express recaptured support of the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) and the bullish move on Monday caused the eight-day EMA to trend up to meet the 21-day EMA. Bullish price action on Tuesday will cause the eight-day EMA to cross above the 21-day EMA, which would be bullish for Express going forward.

Express is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which indicates overall sentiment in its stock is bullish.

expr_may_18.png

Bulls want to see Express pop over resistance at $3.82 for a move back up toward the $5.00 area. If the stock was able to regain $5 as support, it could move back up toward $6.34.

Bears want to see Express continue to reject its overhead resistance and for it to lose support of the eight-day and 21-day EMAs. If Express is pushed back down toward the $2.85 level again, its support may become weakened. If Express loses that level as support, it could trade back down toward $2.17.

See Also: Is AMC Entertainment Stock About To Go Lower?

The Tyme Chart: Like Express, an uptick in volume on Monday helped Tyme’s stock to make a bullish move into its next resistance level at $1.33. Tyme was briefly able to trade over its resistance level but unable to close the day above because the stock rejected, and wicked from, the 200-day SMA. This also indicates that the overall sentiment in Tyme is bearish.

On Monday, Tyme was able to recapture the eight-day EMA and both the eight-day and 21-day EMAs have begun to turn up slightly indicating higher prices may come in the near future.

tyme_may_18.png

Bulls want to see bullish momentum for Tyme to pop up over resistance at $1.33 and for the stock to regain support of the 200-SMA and 21-day EMA. If the stock is able to regain the $1.30 level as support, it could trade back up near $1.61.

Bears want to see Tyme’s stock continue to reject the 200-day SMA and its overhead resistance. If Tyme continues to reject the resistances it could fall back down toward the $1.11 level and if unable to hold that level as support it could drop as low as the 91-cent mark before finding another bottom.

EXPR and TYME Price Action: Express traded up 3.7% to $3.80 at publication time, while Tyme was up 1.8% to $1.36.

