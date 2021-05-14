What's Going On With Phunware's Stock Today?

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares are trading higher by 4.35% at $1.20 in Friday's pre-market session after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Phunware reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. Phunware also reported quarterly sales of $1.60 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.45 million.

Phunware is a software company. It is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.