fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
319.34
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.23
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
410.17
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
135.81
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
171.16
-0.01%

What's Going On With Phunware's Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 14, 2021 9:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares are trading higher by 4.35% at $1.20 in Friday's pre-market session after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Phunware reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. Phunware also reported quarterly sales of $1.60 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.45 million.

Phunware is a software company. It is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Small Cap Winners And Losers From Last Week

Quantamize's Top February Long And Short Ideas For Small And Mid Caps