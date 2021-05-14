fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
319.34
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.23
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
410.17
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
135.81
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
171.16
-0.01%

Why Alibaba's Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
May 14, 2021 9:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $209.90 in Friday's pre-market session after Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap maintains Alibaba with a Buy and lowers the price target from $338 to $306.

Keybanc analyst Hans Chung also maintains Alibaba with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $305 to $275.

Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces- the consumer-to-consumer driven Taobao and business-to-consumer focused Tmall. Alibaba's China marketplaces account for about 68% of total revenues. Taobao generates revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall derived revenue from commission fees.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

So What's Up With Alibaba Stock Today?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $214 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Boeing, Nio Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.  read more

Here's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.  read more

Here's Why Nio, Alibaba, Palantir And GameStop Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s why shares of Nio, Alibaba, Palantir and GameStop are moving. read more