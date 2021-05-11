fbpx
QQQ
-1.56
327.32
-0.48%
DIA
-5.77
353.59
-1.66%
SPY
-5.04
423.14
-1.21%
TLT
-0.63
138.45
-0.46%
GLD
-0.23
172.37
-0.13%

3 Growth Stocks Dan Flax Says Are Positioned For Long-Term Success

byAdam Eckert
May 11, 2021 11:57 am
3 Growth Stocks Dan Flax Says Are Positioned For Long-Term Success

Neuberger Berman's Dan Flax talked Tuesday about three growth stocks in particular that he thinks are well-positioned in the long term on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Rising interest rates will be a concern for growth stocks in the near-term, but longer-term secular trends around the buildout of digital infrastructure remain healthy, Flax said. 

The companies that are able to innovate and create value for customers will also create shareholder value, he told CNBC. 

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is well-positioned for long-term success, Flax said. He named core search, YouTube and the Google cloud platform as sources of strength for the company moving forward. 

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has very attractive growth prospects around the secular trend of artificial intelligence, including its data center and gaming, Flax said.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)  is well-positioned in 5G and has attractive growth prospects longer-term in the automotive industry, Flax said. 

Price Action: Alphabet traded as high as $2,452.37 and as low as $1,323.91 over a 52-week period. The stock is up 33.67% year-to-date. 

Nvidia traded as high as $648.56 and as low as $303.79 over a 52-week period. The stock is up 9.27% year-to-date. 

Qualcomm traded as high as $167.94 and as low as $74.37 over a 52-week period. Year-to-date, the stock is down 15.36%.

Image by Hebi B. from Pixabay.

