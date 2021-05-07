fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.11
328.40
+ 0.94%
DIA
+ 0.87
344.67
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 1.89
417.21
+ 0.45%
TLT
-0.08
140.00
-0.06%
GLD
+ 2.11
167.93
+ 1.24%

What's Going On With Moderna Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 7, 2021 9:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.18% at $165.60 in Friday's pre-market session, recovering some of the losses following the company's first-quarter earnings report.

On Thursday, Moderna reported quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.39. Moderna also reported quarterly sales of $1.90 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter maintains Moderna with a Buy and raises the price target from $206 to $228.

Morgan Stanley maintains Moderna with an Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $201 to $190.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The TIme To Buy Stock In Moderna, GameStop, AMC Or Express?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s why shares of Moderna, GameStop, AMC and Express are moving. read more

Tesla, Nio Significantly Cut From Baillie Gifford Portfolio, Here's What The Firm Bought Instead In Q1

Investment management firm Baillie Gifford shed significant stake in electric carmakers Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) in the first quarter and bought shares in vaccine maker Moderna Inc read more

Moderna Stock Moves After Q1 Print: Technical Levels For The COVID-19 Vaccine Play

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares gapped down Thursday and have since gained back some ground. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Vaxart Or Moderna?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Vaxart and Moderna. read more