What's Going On With Moderna Stock Today?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.18% at $165.60 in Friday's pre-market session, recovering some of the losses following the company's first-quarter earnings report.

On Thursday, Moderna reported quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.39. Moderna also reported quarterly sales of $1.90 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter maintains Moderna with a Buy and raises the price target from $206 to $228.

Morgan Stanley maintains Moderna with an Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $201 to $190.