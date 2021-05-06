Here's Why PayPal Is Moving Today

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are trading higher by 3% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results and raised guidance.

PayPal reported quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01. PayPal also reported quarterly sales of $6.03 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.90 billion.

Following the earnings results, Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintains PayPal Holdings with an Outperform and raises the price target from $310 to $315.

Morgan Stanley also maintains PayPal with an Overweight and raises the price target from $329 to $337.