fbpx
QQQ
-0.71
329.74
-0.22%
DIA
+ 0.52
341.82
+ 0.15%
SPY
-0.71
416.50
-0.17%
TLT
+ 0.09
139.60
+ 0.06%
GLD
+ 2.49
164.82
+ 1.49%

Here's Why PayPal Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
May 6, 2021 9:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are trading higher by 3% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results and raised guidance.

PayPal reported quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01. PayPal also reported quarterly sales of $6.03 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.90 billion.

Following the earnings results, Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintains PayPal Holdings with an Outperform and raises the price target from $310 to $315.

Morgan Stanley also maintains PayPal with an Overweight and raises the price target from $329 to $337.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

A Technical Look At PayPal Ahead Of Earnings

Excitement has been building over PayPal Holdings’ (NASDAQ: PYPL) first-quarter 2021 earnings report set to be released after the closing bell Wednesday. read more

Why Cathie Wood Bought $72.4M In Twitter As Stock Tanked Post Earnings-Report

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 1.3 million shares, worth about $72.42 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Friday as the stock slumped after the social media company reported lower-than-expected user growth in the first quarter. read more

Why Square, PayPal Are Top Picks In The Fintech Space Ahead Of Earnings

Ahead of earnings from payment processing companies, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities picked his five favorite names in the space. read more

3 Digital Wallet Stocks To Watch In April

Look for some profit-taking in the digital wallet stocks. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been trending higher, but that trend is in jeopardy. read more