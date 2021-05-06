fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.31
327.72
+ 0.4%
DIA
+ 1.62
340.72
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 1.15
414.64
+ 0.28%

Jim Cramer: 'FAANG Owns The Future'

byAdam Eckert
May 6, 2021 11:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer: 'FAANG Owns The Future'

Jim Cramer isn't giving up on FAANG stocks, he said Wednesday night on CNBC's "Mad Money."

FAANG is an acronym for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

What Happened: Many of the FAANG names and other growth stocks reported stellar earnings, but investors have been selling the good news and the stocks have continued to trend lower since reporting. 

FAANG stocks own the future, the "Mad Money" host said, adding that "when you have young smart people on your side, you are going to win." 

The massive amounts of cash the FAANG companies have on hand allows each company to reinvent and continue to thrive, Cramer said.

During economic booms, the FAANG names look less enticing, but when the economy slows down, "the cyclical stocks collapse and investors flock to FAANG," he said. 

The "Mad Money" host acknowledged that the stocks are out of favor, adding: "I'm telling you it's temporary."

Cramer reminded investors to look at the long-term outperformance of the FAANG stocks.

Historical Price Action: Over a 10-year period, Facebook is up 724%, Apple is up 934%, Amazon is up 1,559%, Netflix is up 1,408% and Alphabet is up 766%. During that time, the S&P 500 is up 212%.

Related Link: Apple, Other FAANG Stocks Can Now Be Traded In DeFi Alongside Tesla: What You Should Know

Image by Ajay Lalu from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Lebenthal Isn't Worried About Apple's Stock

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multi-year hold, Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." Cash flow is strong and share buybacks will continue into 2022 and 2023, Lebenthal said.  read more

Looking For Ideas Beyond Apple? Expert Traders Say These 2 Stocks Could Benefit From Halo Effect

Investors looking beyond Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could capitalize on two alternative stocks that may benefit from the tech giant’s halo effect following the announcement of its read more

Guy Adami Thinks Bitcoin Could Double In One Year's Time

Those who think that Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is going to double during the next year are probably going to be right, Fast Money trader Guy Adami said Friday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." read more

Josh Brown On The Setup For Amazon Going Into Earnings

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC the setup for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) going into earnings is similar to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB). read more