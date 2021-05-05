fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
331.25
-0.34%
DIA
+ 0.81
340.72
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.04
415.71
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.23
139.23
+ 0.16%
GLD
+ 0.75
165.81
+ 0.45%

Why Xylem Is Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
May 5, 2021 3:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XLM) shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $117.56 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised its price target from $73 to $107 per share.

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh also maintains Xylem with an Underperform and raises the price target from $90 to $97.

On Tuesday, Xylem reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents. Xylem also reported quarterly sales of $1.26 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas