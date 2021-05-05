Why Xylem Is Trading Higher Today

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XLM) shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $117.56 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised its price target from $73 to $107 per share.

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh also maintains Xylem with an Underperform and raises the price target from $90 to $97.

On Tuesday, Xylem reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents. Xylem also reported quarterly sales of $1.26 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial and residential sectors.