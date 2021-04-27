Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In DraftKings, Coinbase Or Facebook?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst rating updates for DraftKings, Coinbase and Facebook.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $60.81 after Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiates coverage with a Buy rating and announces a price target of $81.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading lower by 0.3% at $303.53 after Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat initiates coverage with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $250.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are trading higher by 0.5% at $304.51 after Stifel analyst John Egbert maintains with a Buy and raises the price target from $340 to $350.