QQQ
+ 3.85
331.35
+ 1.15%
DIA
+ 1.84
336.26
+ 0.54%
SPY
+ 3.88
408.39
+ 0.94%
TLT
-0.59
140.98
-0.42%
GLD
-0.60
167.66
-0.36%

So What's Up With Tesla, Microsoft And Palantir Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 23, 2021 10:12 am
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by around 1% after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintains the EV maker with an Overweight and raises the price target from $880 to $900.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading higher by around 0.5% after Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and a price target of $290.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. The company is primarily known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading higher by 2% after Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin also initiated coverage with a Peer Perform rating and a price target of $23.

Palantir delivers big data analytics software solutions to United States government projects. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which is the platform that primarily focuses on providing data analytics solutions to the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors.

