fbpx
QQQ
-0.19
339.53
-0.06%
DIA
-0.50
341.74
-0.15%
SPY
+ 0.02
416.07
+ 0%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Southwest Airlines, AT&T Or AMC?

byHenry Khederian
April 22, 2021 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Southwest Airlines, AT&T Or AMC?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst rating updates for Southwest Airlines, AT&T and AMC.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) shares are trading higher by 2.4% Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are also trading higher by 3.9% at $31.28 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 6%. The company has otherwise only received one recent analyst rating update after B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy earlier in April and raised its price target from $7 to $13 per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Clover Health Joins Top WallStreetBets Stocks: What's Going On?

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) has popped up on the list of top trending stocks on r/WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum that conducted a short squeeze in shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) earlier in the read more

The DIA Rallied Today. Here's Why.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished at another all-time high Friday as the index gained 0.45% and closed at $341.86. read more

The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Soared Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) had another impressive day of trading Thursday, the fund seeing gains of 1.52% and finishing higher at $341.61. read more

AMC Able To Bounce At A Key Moving Average: Technical Levels To Watch

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Thursday following comments from the CEO Adam Aron. Below is a technical look at the chart. read more