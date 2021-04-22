Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Southwest Airlines, AT&T Or AMC?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst rating updates for Southwest Airlines, AT&T and AMC.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) shares are trading higher by 2.4% Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are also trading higher by 3.9% at $31.28 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 6%. The company has otherwise only received one recent analyst rating update after B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy earlier in April and raised its price target from $7 to $13 per share.