Here's Why Virgin Galactic, Sundial Growers And United Airlines Are Moving

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower on continued weakness after Richard Branson last week cut his stake in the company by $150 million. Movement may also be related to overall market weakness.

Virgin Galactic is a United States-based vertically integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers, and it also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles. Using its technologies, it is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer its customers a unique, multi-day, and transformative experience.

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are trading higher after on continued momentum from Monday after the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of passing the SAFE bill, which would allow banks and other financial service providers to legally serve cannabis companies.

Sundial Growers is engaged in producing and marketing cannabis for the adult-use market. The company's primary focus is on producing and distributing inhalable products and brands.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

United Airlines is the world's third-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United's hubs include San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.