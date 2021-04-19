Here's Why GameStop Is Moving Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher by 6.4% at $164.41 after CEO George Sherman announced he would resign and the company reiterated it "has been evaluating executive leadership to ensure the Company has the right skills to meet changing business requirements."

The Grapevine, Texas-based company quietly acknowledged it was looking to replace Sherman in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, filed on March 23, but the news did not become public knowledge until an April 12 Reuters report citing anonymous sources… Read More

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $3.77.