What's Going On With CLNE Stock And FSLR Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 19, 2021 8:09 am
Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares are trading higher after the company announced it would provide Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) with renewable natural gas.

Clean Energy Fuels is a natural gas marketer and retailer operating in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles. The majority of revenue is generated within the U.S. and mostly consists of compressed natural gas.

Companies around the world are shifting gears towards clean technology to adhere to more sustainable business practices. Check out Benzinga's Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22 to learn more!

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares are trading higher after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target of $88 to $100 per share.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity.

