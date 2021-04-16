fbpx
Here's Why FuelCell, Plug Power And Workhorse Are Moving

Henry Khederian
April 16, 2021 9:01 am
Here's Why FuelCell, Plug Power And Workhorse Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for FuelCell, Plug Power and Workhorse.

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading higher by 3% in Friday’s pre-market session after B. Riley FBR analyst Christopher Souther initiates coverage on the clean energy manufacturer with a Neutral rating and a price target of $11. 

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares jumped 1.5% in the pre-market session following FuelCell’s analyst rating update.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading higher by 3% after B. Riley FBR analyst Christopher Souther initiates coverage on the EV maker with a Buy rating and a price target of $20.

