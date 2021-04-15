Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, CrowdStrike Or Costco?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Plug Power, CrowdStrike and Costco.

Shares of hydrogen and fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are trading well off the year-to-date high of $75.49 reached in late January.

Despite the notable drop in share price, Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin recently reiterated a Buy rating and $65 price target on Plug Power shares… Read More

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are trading higher by 2% after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $265 per share.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are trading higher by 1% after the company announced it raised its quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.79 per share.

