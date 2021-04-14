fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
340.60
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
336.79
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
412.86
+ 0%

What's Going On With Dogecoin, Bitcoin, IDEX Stock And UAL Stock?

byHenry Khederian
April 14, 2021 8:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Dogecoin, Bitcoin, IDEX Stock And UAL Stock?

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ran up nearly 80% in a 24-hour period and is trading above the psychologically important 10-cent mark.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency crossed the 10-cent barrier on Tuesday and touched a new all-time high of $0.138 a quarter of an hour before press-time on Wednesday… Read More

The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has exceeded that of the world’s most valuable company Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL). 

The global cryptocurrency market cap stood around $2.24 trillion at press time, which is more than the iPhone maker’s $2.203 trillion valuation, as defined by its outstanding stock… Read More

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares are trading higher by 8% after Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) are trading higher by around 1% after Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintains an Outperform and raises the price target from $60 to $80.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, Google's parent and an automotive leader. read more

Is Apple Or Microsoft The Better Buy Right Now?

As the S&P 500 hit a new record closing high for the second straight day on Thursday, CNBC’s “Trading Nation” asked two traders which of the two largest S&P 500 stocks is the better buy: Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

3 FAANG Stock Laggards Look For A Return To Highs

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have been lagging their FAANG counterparts. read more