fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.49
330.33
+ 0.15%
DIA
-0.20
334.52
-0.06%
SPY
+ 0.20
405.92
+ 0.05%

Tesla Stock Traders Could Look To Buy The Daily Bull Flag Dip

byMelanie Schaffer
April 7, 2021 3:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Stock Traders Could Look To Buy The Daily Bull Flag Dip

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has so far failed to make a significant move back to an all-time high like some of its Nasdaq 100 counterparts. That could change: Tesla’s stock has set up two bullish patterns under a resistance level.

The Tesla Chart: On Monday, Tesla’s stock completed the right shoulder of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, reaching $708.16 — exactly $10 below its next resistance level of $718.16.

The stock is trading above both the eight- and 21-day exponential moving averages, and it appears the eight-day EMA is about to cross back above the 21-day EMA, which is bullish.

On Wednesday, Tesla completed its sixth daily candle in a bull flag pattern, with the first three candles in the pattern creating the pole and the last three candles creating the flag.

Since there is a retracement in a bull flag pattern, traders and investors may be looking to buy the dip at the bottom of the flag before Tesla’s stock reacts to the pattern and makes a bullish move higher.

Tesla’s stock could then stall temporarily under resistance at around $718 before jumping above it and continuing on an upward trajectory.

If Tesla’s stock can trade above the resistance at $718, it has room to move up to fill the gap between $768.50 and $777.37.

Related Link: Why Tesla Stock Is Trading Lower Today

tesla_april_7.pngWhat's A Bull Flag? A bull flag consists of an upwards pole, where the stock price has moved up quickly with a flag formation at the top of the pole. 

The flag formation is a descending channel where the stock price retraces slowly and not by more than 50% the length of the pole. The flag formation is considered to be consolidation before the next leg up.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 3.09% at $670.26 ahead of the close Wednesday. 

Related Link: Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Join us on SPACs Attack w/ Matt Higgins & Gary Vee

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

5 Canadian Mining Companies To Watch As US Looks North For EV Battery Minerals

The electric vehicle sector is set to explode over the next 10 years and the U.S. is looking to create a supply chain with Canada. read more

Ark More Convinced On Tesla's Autonomous Strategy And Cathie Wood Says A New Price Target Is Coming Soon

Ark Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood has been one of the most notable bulls on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the years. read more

This Canadian Graphite Miner Could Be Gearing Up For A Huge Year

Gratomic Inc (OTC: CBULF), a Canadian graphite miner, is gearing up to be the largest vein graphite mining company in the world. read more

Cathie Wood Terms Tesla Dip 'Very Healthy,' Piles On 240,548 Shares For Ark

Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management took advantage of the dip in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares to pile on the stock for the company’s exchange-traded funds, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. read more