 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower by more than 3% Wednesday afternoon on reports the company is delaying deliveries of new Model S and Model X electric vehicles.

A report by Electrek highlights that, “Many Tesla buyers who placed orders early after the new Model S was launched are seeing their estimated delivery dates pushed back by a few months. Most of them had March and April estimated delivery dates, but they have now been pushed to a May-July timeframe.”

An email regarding production ramp-up up for Model S/X by CEO Elon Musk to employees was obtained by Electrek in late February where Musk said: “Model S/X production lines are almost done with the retooling and will be aiming for max production next quarter. There is high demand, so we are soon going to need to go back to two shifts. Please recommend friends for recruiting.”

Still, in early April, production volume concerns may be a problem for the EV giant.

Tesla is trading lower by 3.29% at $668.86 at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

The Rich Get Richer: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Top Forbes' 2021 List Of World's Billionaires
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Outdoes Nio, Xpeng, Li In Q1 EV Deliveries
What's Happening With Li Auto Stock?
Why Romeo Power Stock Spiked 60% Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com