Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Trader Sentiment On Streaming Stocks Has Changed Since Disney+ Launch
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:
How Trader Sentiment On Streaming Stocks Has Changed Since Disney+ Launch

Tuesday marks one week since Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) launched its Disney+ streaming service, and so far the market has declared it a tremendous success. In the past week, Disney shares are up 8.5%, while top competitor Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is up just 3.1%.

The Disney+ launch came with its own set of bumps in the road, which Disney blamed on the much bigger-than-expected initial demand for the service.

Trader sentiment on StockTwits surrounding Disney+ has been extremely positive. On the day of the launch, StockTwits users mentioned Disney+ 981 times, with the sentiment of those messages about 86% bullish. That sentiment dipped to 83.3% bullish by Thursday, but has since rebounded to 85.1% bullish.

Netflix And Roku

Over the same week, Netflix mentions peaked the day after the Disney+ launch, with sentiment decidedly lower at just 44% bullish. Since that day, Netflix sentiment has steadily risen and has reached 55% bullish on Monday.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has also gotten attention from traders in the past week, with StockTwits message volume topping out at 1,788 on Friday. Sentiment climbed from 71.3% bullish on the day of the Disney+ launch to 82.7% bullish on Friday and has remained above 82% bullish on Monday.

Benzinga’s Take

There’s no question Disney reporting 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of the Disney+ launch exceeded expectations and was good news for Disney investors.

With Disney offering a free one-week trial of the service, however, it will be critical that at large portion of those initial free subscribers decide to stay on board and actually pay for the service.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

Fading The Disney+ Bounce? Option Traders Betting Against Stock Following Rally

Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

Posted-In: Disney Plus Disney+Long Ideas Short Ideas Psychology Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + DIS)

NYT: FedEx A Case Study In The Shortcomings Of Trump's Corporate Tax Cuts
More Records Shattered: Stocks Start Week At Record Highs With More Retail Earnings Next
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Housing Market Index
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Uber And More
Days After Disney+ Launch, Hulu Hikes Prices For Live TV
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 18, 2019

Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/18/19