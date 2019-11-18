How Trader Sentiment On Streaming Stocks Has Changed Since Disney+ Launch

Tuesday marks one week since Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) launched its Disney+ streaming service, and so far the market has declared it a tremendous success. In the past week, Disney shares are up 8.5%, while top competitor Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is up just 3.1%.

The Disney+ launch came with its own set of bumps in the road, which Disney blamed on the much bigger-than-expected initial demand for the service.

Trader sentiment on StockTwits surrounding Disney+ has been extremely positive. On the day of the launch, StockTwits users mentioned Disney+ 981 times, with the sentiment of those messages about 86% bullish. That sentiment dipped to 83.3% bullish by Thursday, but has since rebounded to 85.1% bullish.

Netflix And Roku

Over the same week, Netflix mentions peaked the day after the Disney+ launch, with sentiment decidedly lower at just 44% bullish. Since that day, Netflix sentiment has steadily risen and has reached 55% bullish on Monday.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has also gotten attention from traders in the past week, with StockTwits message volume topping out at 1,788 on Friday. Sentiment climbed from 71.3% bullish on the day of the Disney+ launch to 82.7% bullish on Friday and has remained above 82% bullish on Monday.

Benzinga’s Take

There’s no question Disney reporting 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of the Disney+ launch exceeded expectations and was good news for Disney investors.

With Disney offering a free one-week trial of the service, however, it will be critical that at large portion of those initial free subscribers decide to stay on board and actually pay for the service.

