Apple, Biogen And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is going higher. He saw a bullish options activity in the name.

Tim Seymour said he is a buyer of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). He thinks the valuation makes sense.

Steve Grasso wants to buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He believes it's going to break out on the upside.

Guy Adami would buy Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB). He thinks it's too cheap.