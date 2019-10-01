Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bristol-Myers, AMD And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 9:34am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). He said options traders were buying the June $60 calls on Monday for about a dollar. These options are well out of money since the stock is trading currently at $50.71. Najarian owns calls in the name, but he didn't buy the June $60 calls.

He also noticed high options volume in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE: UNG). When the stock was trading at $20, there was a huge volume in the November $21 calls. Around 20,000 contracts were traded and options traders paid around a dollar for them, explained Najarian. He followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for three or four weeks.

Jon Najarian noticed a purchase of more than 6,000 contracts of the October $30.50 calls in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and he decided to follow the trade. Traders were buying these calls in big chunks and Jon Najarian likes this kind of activity.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) got an upgrade from Wedbush on Monday, but options traders were buying the October $12 puts. Jon Najarian thinks somebody might be trying to lock in the gains or he or she might be betting that the stock is going to reverse on earnings, which are scheduled for Oct. 2. Jon jumped in the trade.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + AMD)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Bed Bath & Beyond Rallies Ahead Of Q2 Print: 4 Analysts Weigh In
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 30, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks