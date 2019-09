Activision, Nike And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 25

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he's going to stay long in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). He said it has 42% of digital sales and he added that direct-to-consumer segment is very powerful and very profitable.

Mark Tepper is a buyer of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Karen Finerman likes American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

Guy Adami believes Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is a buy.