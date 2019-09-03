CVS, Mastercard And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 3
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kate Moore of BlackRock said she is still bullish on the Chinese consumer. She thinks there is a high probability we are going to get more targeted Chinese fiscal stimulus, which should support the consumption trend.
Jon Najarian is a buyer of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK). He noticed unusual options activity in the name.
Josh Brown wants to buy Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH).
Jim Lebenthal likes CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).
Stephanie Link is bullish on DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD).
Joe Terranova is a buyer of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).
