Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Roku And AGQ

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 4:37pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSE: AGQ).

There was a very short-term options activity in Roku as options traders were buying the Sept. 6 expiry, $155 strike calls. Najarian bought these calls and he is probably going to be in the trade for three days.

See Also: Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E

Silver traded higher on Tuesday and options traders were buying ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSE: AGQ) calls. Around 2,000 contracts of the Oct. $36 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for a month.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
