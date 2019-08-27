Market Overview

Chubb, Salesforce And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 27

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 11:15am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said that $120 is a very good stop for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). He is a buyer of the stock.

Brian Kelly wants to sell SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

See Also: Judge Orders Johnson & Johnson To Pay $572M In Opioid Case

Mark Tepper said that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is cheap versus its peers. He wants to buy it.

Carter Worth is a buyer of Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB).

Posted-In: Brian Kelly Carter Worth CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Mark TepperLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
