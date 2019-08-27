On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said that $120 is a very good stop for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). He is a buyer of the stock.

Brian Kelly wants to sell SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

Mark Tepper said that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is cheap versus its peers. He wants to buy it.

Carter Worth is a buyer of Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB).