On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he would not sell Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). He would hold it and hope for a turnaround in the North American business.

Josh Brown said that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has a really tough chart. He thinks it's going below $10 and he wouldn't rush to buy it.

Sarat Sethi sees more downside for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) if the market turns lower. He would rather own Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

Shannon Saccocia likes both Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Jon Najarian is a buyer of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) and SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD).