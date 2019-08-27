Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 7:18am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he would not sell Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). He would hold it and hope for a turnaround in the North American business.

Josh Brown said that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has a really tough chart. He thinks it's going below $10 and he wouldn't rush to buy it.

Sarat Sethi sees more downside for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) if the market turns lower. He would rather own Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

Shannon Saccocia likes both Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Jon Najarian is a buyer of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) and SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon NajarianLong Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL + AMC)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CBS, Viacom To Merge: What Comes Next?
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Freeport-McMoRan And FibroGen