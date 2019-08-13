On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he would sell Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).

Brian Kelly is a buyer of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD).

Mark Tepper believes valuation for CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is at rock bottom levels because of the fears surrounding Medicare for all. He added that he loves the Aetna deal and that company continues to beat and raise. He would buy the stock.

Dan Nathan is a seller of SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT). He expects it to trade much lower when it breaks $38.