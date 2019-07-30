GE, Square And More 'Fast Money' Picks For July 30
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is the name he likes in this environment.
Karen Finerman is a buyer of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). She doesn't know what could be a downside so she decided to trade it through LEAPS.
Brian Kelly wants to buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).
Guy Adami thinks Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) should be bought. It has a big short interest.
Related Links:
Carter Worth's Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings
Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen FinermanLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.