GE, Square And More 'Fast Money' Picks For July 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 11:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is the name he likes in this environment.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). She doesn't know what could be a downside so she decided to trade it through LEAPS.

Brian Kelly wants to buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Guy Adami thinks Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) should be bought. It has a big short interest.

