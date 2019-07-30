On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is the name he likes in this environment.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). She doesn't know what could be a downside so she decided to trade it through LEAPS.

Brian Kelly wants to buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Guy Adami thinks Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) should be bought. It has a big short interest.

