Carter Worth's Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 6:38pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money", Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro shared with the viewers his four picks ahead of earnings.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday and Worth is a buyer. He noticed a bearish to bullish reversal pattern and he thinks the stock is trying to bottom.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is going to report earnings on Thursday and Worth sees it as a strong stock that is looking to break out on the upside.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) reports on Tuesday and Worth would sell it. He thinks it's vulnerable and overextended.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is a weak stock that looks like it's going to get weaker, said Worth. It's scheduled to report on Friday.

