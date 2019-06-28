Market Overview

Why Is Foresight Autonomous Holdings Moving?
Neal Hamilton  
 
June 28, 2019 10:30am   Comments
3D multi-camera-based driver assistance company Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares are trading higher after the company signed an agreement with a Chinese Tier One supplier to develop smart mobility solutions for the Chinese automotive industry, and two Chinese OEMs.

FRSX News Catalyst

