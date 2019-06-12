'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Mark Tepper said he likes salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). It had a blow-out quarter, but the stock hasn't reacted as positively as it should have.

Tepper also likes UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). He thinks it has been unfairly punished under the prospect of some Medicare for All plan. He sees the plan as unlikely and he is a buyer of the stock.

Tepper added that he would avoid Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) because he is worried about competition.

Karen Finerman is value oriented and if she had to be in the semiconductor space, she would buy Intel. She owns Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM), which is trading closely to UnitedHealth. She sold a part of her Anthem position on Tuesday. Finerman added she is very bearish and she doesn't want to buy at the moment.

Pete Najarian sees some upside in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). He thinks crude oil has hit support and he believes Exxon Mobil could jump to $81.